Steve Lacy is still riding the wave from a major breakout last year. The California singer-songwriter and multi instrumentalist is getting a lot more attention than he’s used to these days. That includes fans paying attention when he changed his hair. He shared a post of his new look to Instagram over the weekend. “why tf @fousheelive lay my hair..downnnn,” Lacy said in the caption. While there were many comparisons made in the comments, one was more common than any other. Most fans saw Lacy as emulating Andre 3000’s look in the music video for the classic Outkast hit “Hey Ya.”

After years as a beloved indie darling. Steve Lacy had a massive mainstream breakthrough last year. Most of that was due to the mega-hit “Bad Habit” which blew up on TikTok before going fully mainstream. Eventually the song became a number one hit on the Hot 100 and one of the biggest hit songs of last year. Lacy is yet to release any new material so far this year, but has been touring pretty extensively in support of his Gemini Rights album last year. He’s currently on tour as part of the Re:Set concert series with James Blake, Toro Y Moi, and Foushee.

Steve Lacy Shows Off New Hair

Steve Lacy’s big 2022 has led into a similarly big 2023. Back in April, he was among some other musical superstars on Time Magazine‘s list of the most influential people of 2023. He also took home his first ever Grammy this year. Gemini Rights took home the award for Best Progressive R&B album at this year’s awards. He also got to perform his breakout his “Bad Habits” during the ceremony.

Last year, Lacy took his newfound success to the Saturday Night Live stage. He performed his songs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” for the crowd of the long-running late-night show. It was one of a number of late-night performances he did to promote the track in the wake of its surprise success. What do you think of Steve Lacy’s new haircut? Let us know in the comment section below.

