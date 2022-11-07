Steve Lacy took to Saturday Night Live, over the weekend, to perform his tracks, “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” as the musical guest for the episode. The songs are both featured on Lacy’s latest studio album, Gemini Rights.

For the performances, Lacy rocked his signature futuristic shades and dress shirt with an “S” on it. The night marked Lacy’s SNL debut.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 29: Steve Lacy of The Internet performs on the Camp Stage during day 2 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Bad Habit” has become one of the biggest hits of Lacy’s career, having reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song blew up on TikTok and has been used as the soundtrack for over 400,000 videos on the platform.

Despite the song’s success, Lacy says that it came as a surprise to him.

“I just knew it was fun,” Lacy said of the track while speaking with Rolling Stone. “I knew I liked it…I don’t even have that brain. I’m just making stuff constantly, and I’m always chasing that feeling of loving an idea. And I’m really harsh. I had, like, 250 ideas for the album, but I always knew I wanted 10 [songs].”

Lacy’s SNL appearance comes weeks after The Internet guitarist came under fire for smashing a fan’s disposable camera on stage at one of his concerts. He stormed off afterward, having been upset with the audience for throwing things at the stage.

“I don’t believe I owe anyone an apology- maybe I could’ve reacted better? sure,” he said on Instagram after the incident. “I’m a student of life. but I’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. I’m not a product or a robot. I am human.”

Check out Lacy’s performances below.

