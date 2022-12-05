Steve Lacy shared a photo of himself in the nude on Instagram, Sunday. The picture warranted responses from Tierra Whack, Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, and more.

“Contemplating what’s real and what’s fake,” Lacy captioned the selfie that barely cropped out his private parts.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 29: Steve Lacy performs on the Camp Stage during day 2 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“What be the point,” asked Tierra Whack, while Lil Nas X commented, “dope cock steve”

Lacy is finishing off one of the biggest years of his career. He released his second solo studio album, Gemini Rights, back in July. The album features his singles, “Mercury,” “Sunshine,” and “Bad Habit.” The latter of the three was Lacy’s first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually became his first number-one single.

Speaking about the track’s success with W Magazine, Lacy celebrated the song’s social media virality.

“I love it,” he said, before continuing. “I want everybody to listen. It’s dope for everybody to interpret it in their own way. Am I gonna spend my energy being mad about my song doing well on TikTok? No, I’m not. I’ll spend my energy being grateful and working on more stuff.”

Since the album’s release, Lacy has been performing on his “Give You the World” tour. The shows haven’t been without their share of drama. In October, Lacy went viral on social media for smashing a fan’s disposable camera on stage in New Orleans. He also faced issues with a smoke machine used during his performances on tour.

Lacy also appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest for an episode back in November.

