Gemini Rights
- MusicSteve Lacy Lists His Influences Including Paramore, Faye Webster, Prince, & MoreSteve Lacy has shared his biggest influences for "Gemini Rights."ByCole Blake2.2K Views
- TVSteve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” & "Helmet" On "Saturday Night Live"Steve Lacy performed a pair of "Gemini Rights" tracks on "SNL."ByCole Blake1.8K Views
- Pop CultureSteve Lacy Faces Smoke Machine Issues On Tour: "They Trying To Kill Me, Y'all"The "Gemini Rights" star adds "smoking hazard" to his list of tour issues this year.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.7K Views
- Pop CultureYe, Lil Uzi Vert, And Steve Lacy Get Matching TattoosThe three superstars are sporting new ink after dropping projects in 2022.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.3K Views
- NewsSteve Lacy Wants To "Give You The World"Kanye West dubbed Lacy's new "Gemini Rights" album "beautiful," also describing the 24-year-old as "one of the most inspiring people on the planet."ByHayley Hynes4.0K Views
- Pop CultureSteve Lacy Gets Huge Love From Ye: "One Of The Most Inspiring People On The Planet"Sounds like Kanye West is a big fan of "Gemini Rights."ByHayley Hynes4.0K Views
- NewsSteve Lacy Drops Off Gorgeous New Album "Gemini Rights"Steve Lacy is back with a stunning new 10-track album.ByAlexander Cole3.2K Views
- NewsSteve Lacy & Fousheé Collaborate Once Again On "Sunshine"Steve Lacy's "Gemini Rights" album is due out this Friday.ByHayley Hynes3.2K Views
- NewsSteve Lacy Teases New Album With Fresh Single "Bad Habit"Steve Lacy is changing up his sound on "Bad Habit."ByAlexander Cole2.7K Views