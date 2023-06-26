The 2023 NBA Draft just wrapped last week. Fans witnessed Victor Wembanyama hear his name called with the first overall pick. Wembanyama has already been advertised as the next big thing to step on the hardwood this coming season. However, many believe that this class was very top-heavy and filled with talent. But those statements have been said about many draft classes that have come before them. Although one class may stand the test of time.

Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the 2003 NBA Draft. A draft that is now remembered and revered as one of the greatest in NBA history. Of course, the number one overall pick that year was LeBron James. James has gone on to have a stellar career. At least, I think many would agree with that. Also names like Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, and David West were also called that night. Throughout the day, fans have been reminiscing on such a stacked draft.

Read More: Quavo & Offset Honor Takeoff At BET Awards: Twitter Reacts

LeBron James Leads 2003 NBA Draft Class

The 2003 NBA Draft class was STACKED. ⭐️



Greatest Draft class ever? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rmx8viDmEA — theScore (@theScore) June 26, 2023

Exactly 20 years ago today 🎥



LeBron and Carmelo arrive for the 2003 NBA Draft ✨pic.twitter.com/xn6gXvQjw5 — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2023

The 2003 NBA Draft class was special 👑pic.twitter.com/VyP1Nh6s8j — The Game Day Hoops (@TheGameDayHoops) June 26, 2023

On this day 20 years ago, the Detroit Pistons selected Darko Milicic with the #2 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and went on to become one of the biggest busts in professional sports history. pic.twitter.com/g2Ekob8xrT — Sam Ali (@SamAliSports) June 26, 2023

Yes, this anniversary probably doesn’t sit well with Detroit Pistons fans. The franchise selected Darko Milicic with the second overall pick. Milicic’s career never panned out. Leaving fans to daydream over Anthony, Wade, and Bosh potentially playing for Detroit. However, nobody should expect every pick to turn into a Hall of Fame caliber player. But don’t tell that to a Pistons fan. The wound has to be still fresh from such a massive draft night miss.

Since 2003, many have wondered when the next superclass could make its way to the NBA. One has to wonder that if Wembanyama becomes the star he’s destined to be, could the rest of the 2023 class follow his lead? It would be poetic to see a draft class 20 years later become the next great generation of the NBA. However, someone has to take the mantle. James will enter his 20th year in the league this upcoming season. Time is ticking on the 2003 class. Who is ready to lead the next generation? For the latest news in sports, keep it locked in here at HNHH.

Read More: The Weeknd Keeps Responding To “The Idol” Hate On Twitter

[Via]