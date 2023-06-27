Victor Wembanayma will need to make an immediate impact when he plays his first season in the NBA. The amount of praise on the newest number-one overall pick has him destined for greatness. However, saying someone is great and them being great are two separate things. But it feels like Wembanyama knows that. On Tuesday, a video was dropped on social media showing the French star already putting in the work in the gym. However, that is the only place to find success.

Numerous Spurs legends joined Wembanyama for a dinner recently in San Antonio. The franchise is already one of the more storied organizations in the league. With help from every guy who joined Wemby for the Dinner. A picture was snapped, including all the legends in attendance. The attendees were Sean Elliot, Manu Ginobili, David Robinson, and Team Duncan. On Tuesday, Elliot was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show. The Spurs legend shared what Wembanyama asked the table of legends.

Victor Wembanyama Already Wise Beyond His Years

"He asked us, 'How can you get enough sleep on the road.' What kind of young person asks that question? Most guys are like 'Hey, what's the best club to go to in Philly or NY.'"



Sean Elliott on Victor Wembanyama's dinner with Spurs legends



When discussing what Wembanyama wanted to ask, Elliot was taken aback. “He asked us, ‘How can you get enough sleep on the road.’ What kind of young person asks that question? Most guys are like, ‘Hey, what’s the best club to go to in Philly or NY.” I would have most definitely been asking those later questions when I was 18 years old. However, Wembanyama is already turning heads with his maturity level at such a young age.

Even during the draft JJ Redick praised Wembanyama on his maturity and being able to handle himself. The rookie phenom was a recent guest on Redick’s podcast leading up to the draft. Now the time for talk is over. The Spurs will soon be hitting the court for Summer League. Of course, fans will get their first glimpse at the league’s newest sensation. However, the team has yet to announce how many games he will participate in this summer. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

