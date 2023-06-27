Gilbert Arenas was one of the more prominent names in the NBA during his career. The former Washington Wizards star made a name for himself as a bucket-getter. However, the height of his career was shortened due to injury. Leaving many to wonder what could have been if the Washington guard stayed healthy. Now, Arenas has rapidly grown into a star among the NBA media. With his show ‘Gil’s Arena‘ the former superstar breaks down today’s game from the perspective of someone who has played at the highest level.

The talking point for most in the NBA media landscape currently is phenom Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama was recently selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. The French star has dazzled fans with highlights that no other player could accomplish. The mixture of his supernatural height and his athletic ability had scouts drooling over the opportunity to select him. However, if Webanyama had a negative on his record, it would be his muscle mass. But Arenas doesn’t see that as an issue.

Gilbert Arenas Calls Out NBA Big Men

Gilbert Arenas Says Strength No Issue For Wembanyama, Most NBA Centers Suck! https://t.co/QIkHjDD15p — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 27, 2023

During an interview on the ‘TMZ Sports Show‘ Arenas opened up on the opinion that Wembanyama has to get stronger. “If you can get buckets, you can get buckets. It doesn’t matter how strong you are,” stated Arenas. Arenas even went further to say that most of the big men in the NBA are trash. “He only has two people in the position that he’s going to be guarding, you got [Joel Embiid] and [Nikola Jokic]. That’s six games a year. That’s gonna be real tough for you. Other than that there’s no one in your position. Everyone sucks. Everyone’s trash.”

Certainly, Wembanyama will look to put on some size. However, players like Arenas believe that if he can score, it won’t be a rush to add the extra weight. The Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed Chet Holmgren to their franchise last season. Holmgren has a similar build to Wembanyama. However, Holmgren was sidelined with an injury that cost him the entire season. Do you believe putting on muscle is a priority for Wembanyama? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

