One of the undeniable perks that come with celebrity status is having the money to purchase luxurious homes. However, that same status and worldwide fame are exactly what makes public figures the unfortunate targets of many robberies and break-ins. The latest star to fall victim to the criminal antics is none other than Drake.

On Friday (January 27), TMZ broke the story. The night before, Champagne Papi’s Los Angeles residence was broken into. At the time, a man snuck into the rapper’s home, consequently alerting his security who promptly called the police.

Officers responded last night. They say that Drake’s team reportedly saw an unknown man leaving the property while carrying an unknown object. By the time authorities arrived, the suspect disappeared and a neighbourhood search began.

Sources tell the outlet that hours later, a man matching the suspect’s description walked down a nearby street. Cops took the anonymous perpetrator into custody. He was apparently still carrying the mysterious object previously taken from the mansion.

Thankfully, Drake wasn’t home at the time of the burglary, but he’s certainly no stranger to similar past experiences. As TMZ notes, a 23-year-old man was arrested at the same home as recently as July for misdemeanour trespassing. This surprise visitor was claiming that the father of one is also his dad.

News of the break-in is certainly upsetting for Drake. Thankfully, he’s got great friends in his corner to help turn that around, such as Jim Jones. Earlier this week, The Diplomats artist declared his Canadian friend the hip-hop group’s “fifth official member” following their legendary takeover at the Apollo Theatre.

Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey, Cam’ron, and Jim Jones of Dipset aka The Diplomats perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

