Some R&B starlets, like Chloe Bailey, chose to launch their first sultry snapshots of the year in the first few days of January. Others, like Ashanti, made their followers wait a few weeks before showing off their bikini-clad bodies for the ‘gram.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old revealed via social media that she’s on the vacation of a lifetime. “Started 2023 off with a bang!!!” she previously wrote in the caption of her commemorative video/photo dump. “Super blessed. Super grateful. All positive ENERGY all year, let’s goooooo!!!”

On Wednesday (January 25), Ashanti’s vacation content markedly continued. This time it became more salacious as her oiled-up, toned figure posed in a blue printed bikini. “Bahama Mama,” she wrote in the description, referencing the location of her luxurious trip.

As if that didn’t already have her fans obviously drooling, on Thursday (January 26), the New York native kept the thirst traps coming in hot and heavy. “Heavy on the gratefulness,” was the message she shared with today’s uploads.

Throughout the collection of images, Ashanti soaks up the sun on a lounge chair outside. She also strikes various poses in her bikini, making sure the photographer catches all of her best angles.

Several friends have already been gassing her up in the comments. “Vacation queen baby,” Tamar Braxton praised the black-haired beauty. Trina, Slim Thug, Vivica A Fox, and Jeremih also gave the “Foolish” singer (and her body) their flowers.

Besides tantalizing the masses with her thirst traps, Ashanti has also been speaking out about some injustices within the music industry lately. Specifically, she’s shared her thoughts on the sexual harassment that takes place, stating that other artists wouldn’t be able to tolerate the things she has throughout her career.

Ashanti is seen outside “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Read everything the vocalist had to say late last year here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

