In the past, Azealia Banks has thrown shade at no shortage of fellow celebrities. In particular, she’s been publicly hating on figures like Kanye West, Eminem, and Beyoncé for the internet’s entertainment. Her latest rant, though, finds the “Luxury” artist dissing her own record label.

As Dazed reports, the New Yorker confirmed her deal with Parlophone in November 2022. At the time she took to her Instagram Story to share the good news, writing, “Bitches I just got signed to Warner/Parlophone UK! I’m coming home. I did it. I wasn’t going to let you down.”

The label later verified the news on its own Twitter account. However, it seems the relationship between them and Banks has taken a turn for the worst in the nearly three months since. Earlier this week, she ranted about her experiences in a series of Stories written over a black screen.

“This staff is full of really silly fragile white liars,” she began before dubbing the roster to be “full of corny losers.” Among her fellow signees are acts like Coldplay, David Guetta, and Sam Ryder of Eurovision Song Contest fame. “Like how many idiots does it take to screw in a fucking lightbulb?” the controversial star’s post went on.

It seems Banks is feeling frustration over delays in her music dropping. Her previously teased “New Bottega” single will be available on streaming this week, she says. “That shit was stressing me TF OUT,” the 31-year-old added of working Parlophone.

Of course, she didn’t stop there. “I don’t get dropped, I drop the label,” another Story reads, referencing lyrics from Jay-Z’s “On to the Next One.” Afterward, she wrote “LMAO PUSSIES” for good measure.

At this time, Parlophone hasn’t responded to Banks’ comments.

Banks is famously known for her Instagram antics, and late last year, some fans were concerned that the platform gave her the boot after she publicly dissed Nicki Minaj.

