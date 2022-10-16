As rumours that Harlem-born lyricist Azealia Banks may have gotten the boot from Instagram after laying into Nicki Minaj over her own internet beef with 23-year-old Latto, the “Sea Queen” has made a return to the social media platform to shut down some of the gossip, seemingly revealing that she was never stripped of her access to her account.

On Saturday (October 15), Uproxx reported that the “212” artist appeared to have been banned from the Meta-owned app, noting that, after suggesting that her Trinidadian-born nemesis try out a stint in rehab, her account appeared to have disappeared from IG altogether.

Azealia Banks has been banned from Instagram. pic.twitter.com/7jg3hGoc9N — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2022

Twitter account @PopCrave also shared the news, writing “Azealia Banks has been banned from Instagram” yesterday afternoon.

While fans were sad about the singer’s disappearance, early on Sunday (October 16), the 31-year-old made her strong online presence felt once again, sharing a black screen to her Story over which she wrote, “You thought…… lol,” followed by a repost of her performing for an amped up crowd while wearing a bold hot pink outfit.

At this time, the “Luxury” hitmaker hasn’t provided any further context as to her account’s sudden vanishing, but knowing her, it likely won’t be long until we hear all the answers.

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 25: Azealia Banks performs for fans during Splendour in the Grass on July 25, 2015 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images)

Banks’ potential ban didn’t come as much of a surprise to the world, particularly since she’s made no effort to hold her tongue when sharing her thoughts about celebrities like Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Minaj, Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X, and countless others.

“The Barbz need to petition to get Nicki Minaj some rehab and mental health services through the Grammys music cars program,” she wrote in her most recent rant about The Pink Print artist’s feud with Latto.

“It’s becoming painstakingly clear that this woman needs serious help, because this level of anger is not normal at all,” Banks continued. “It’s getting scary watching her spiral like this with a child in tow.”

@azealiabanks/Instagram Story

Read everything that Azealia had to say about Nicki here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]