Another day, another restraining order filed against an overzealous fan. Kim Kardashian knows all too well what it’s like to deal with admirers who don’t know how to keep their distance. Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenners have amassed their fair share of fans who overstep boundaries and need the legal system to keep them at arm’s distance. Such is the case with someone who Kim Kardashian claims has sent her packages.

According to The Blast, Kardashian asked for a restraining order against a man who has repeatedly harassed the media mogul. She claims he not only had packages delivered to her home but has also attempted to break into her residence.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Further, the man, Jomonie Victor Zigler, reportedly believes that Kardashian is his wife. The reality star wrote in documents that she thinks Zigler may be wealthy due to the expensive items he sends her, including an expensive diamond ring and luxury sunglasses.

“I never provided him with my address, and never asked him to send me these packages. These packages contain various items, including a diamond engagement ring, and keys to a hotel room,” said Kardashian.

“I am concerned about the extent of his delusion belief we are in or will be in an intimate relationship, particularly because it appears he has spent significant funds purchasing items to send to me.”

LOS ANGELES CA – MAY 22: Kim Kardashian steps out to dinner at Craigs on May 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“I have never met him or communicated with him, either directly or indirectly.” She further shared, “I have no personal or romantic relationship with him. I have no desire to enter into a personal or romantic relationship with (the man.)”

“There is absolutely no reason or legitimate purpose for him to be contacting me or coming to my home. I am informed that he has attempted to access my home on multiple occasions. beginning on December 26, 2022. I have never shared my home address or the location of my residence with him. I attempt to keep my home address private and I do not know how he obtained my home address.”

Kardashian also mentioned Zigler posting “sexually explicit messages” about her online. He has also reportedly referenced her as his “wife” on social media, and Kardashian said she “fears” what could have happened if he was able to pass her security.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s new show “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA)

Kardashian also included information about Zigler’s past. She claims he has had trouble with the law that also included firearms. She was granted a restraining order, and Zigler was ordered to stay 100 yards from her residence.

