The influence Lil Wayne has had on Hip Hop is unmatched, including personal relationships with artists like Tyga. Weezy is a certified GOAT in the industry and not only shaped his own career but helped others receive global success. In 2008, Tyga inked a deal with Young Money Entertainment that would change his life forever. While on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, he spoke on lessons he learned from the Rap giant.

“I learned the hustle,” said Tyga. “‘Cause like, Wayne’s not a person—he don’t really like, talk much.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: (L-R) Recording artists Pharrell Williams, Tyga, and Lil Wayne attend the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Tyson agreed that Wayne is usually “quiet in a corner.”

“Yeah, so you gotta like, pick up on his ways and the way he moves,” Tyga added. “The work ethic, I learned from him. It was like, whatever he was doing, he made sure whatever city was we in, we was gon’ be at the studio ’til noon or 1:00 p.m. the next day. All night.”

DJ Whoo Kid spoke about rappers complaining about not having money, but Tyga never had that problem with Wayne.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 13: Rappers Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Tyga arrive at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“You gotta think, the rappers now, it’s different,” Tyga replied. “It’s different. Kids go viral on TikTok or—they don’t really have…they’re not seasoned. There’s no artist development no more. So, I felt like for me, being around Wayne when I was that young, that was my artist development.”

“I learned how to move and patience. Now, it’s not patience.”

Do you agree with Tyga about current, rising artists? Does the industry need to offer more guidance and artist development?

Check out his interview on Hotboxin‘ below.