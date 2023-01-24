His controversial relationship with Kylie Jenner took over pop culture all those years ago, but these days, Tyga has separated himself from the Kardashian-Jenners. He and Kylie Jenner’s romance has been widely documented, and he revisited those days with the famous family during his appearance on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

DJ Whoo Kid questioned if Tyga was happy that his name wasn’t included in conversations about the speculated “Kardashian Curse.” Mike Tyson jumped in to ask Tyga, “Those people are not bad people, are they?”

Tyga was careful with his answer.

“They’re not bad people. I think—the problem is, though, you gotta understand. It’s like, if you come from a different world, their world is different. Say, if they want to become artists and come to our world, they wouldn’t last. You know what I’m saying? It would be critical.”

“So, imagine going to their world as a rapper or somebody else. Or like, a different…,” Tyga continued before being interrupted by Tyson. The boxing legend wanted Tyga to explain what the Kardashian-Jenner world is like.

“It’s gossip. It’s different. So, coming from—me, I’m not a person that, I don’t like to be filmed all day. I don’t like to put everything, what I’m doing [out there]… In their world, it may not be good for you.”

Tyga reportedly met Kylie in 2011 at a party for Kendall Jenner’s 16th birthday. In 2014, he accompanied his then-fiancée Blac Chyna to Kylie’s 17th birthday party—an event that Chyna was reportedly hosting. Days later, he called off the engagement and denied it had anything to do with the teen.

However, the following year, Tyga gifted the newly 18-year-old reality star a $320K Ferrari. The couple called it quits officially in 2017.

