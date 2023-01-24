50 Cent came to bat for Eminem in response to Jamal Crawford arguing that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had been discussing the topic on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“That’s why my five, the dominance outweighs the number,” Crawford explained to Shaq. “Like, JAY-Z’s effect on Hip Hop is bigger than any album sales that Eminem will have, you see what I’m saying? That’s just how it goes.”

O’Neal was reluctant to agree.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 20: Eminem and 50 Cent attend the “Southpaw” New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Replying to the former NBA star’s comments on an Instagram post, 50 wrote: “Ha Bullshit.”

Both Eminem and Jay-Z are two of the most commercially successful artists of all time. Eminem is the No. 1 most-certified artist in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). On the other hand, Jay-Z owns the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with 14.

50’s comments come after he recently trolled Jay-Z for trying to “look like a gay painter.” He had been upset about Jay-Z allegedly not wanting him involved in the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. 50 has said that Eminem sticking up for him is what allowed him to perform at the event.

50 is planning on collaborating with Eminem on an 8 Mile TV adaptation.

“It’s gonna be big,” 50 said during a recent radio interview. “I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100 … I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

Check out the Instagram post featuring 50 Cent’s comment below.