Jalen Rose and Stephen A. Smith are two people who have been involved in rumors about one another. As many already know, Rose got a divorce from First Take moderator Molly Qerim recently. Subsequently, fans began to speculate about Stephen A. and whether or not he was sleeping with Qerim on the low.

Eventually, the rumors got out of hand and Rose had to put them to bed. However, the rumors have since been reignited after a series of tweets from Rose’s account on Monday night. These tweets were all related to those who hate the Cowboys on TV.

“So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys,” Rose wrote. “Praying on the audience being dumb/lazy and low hanging fruit. No @ needed. Damn near all shows selling clowns this like it’s quality content. You da fool.”

Jalen Rose Sparks Speculation

These tweets immediately had people thinking that he was talking about Stephen A. After all, Smith is one of the biggest Cowboys haters out there. He has always tried to slander the franchise, and it’s not a stretch to assume that is who Rose was talking about.

Consequently, there were plenty of tweets from fans who speculated about Molly and Stephen A. The consensus here is that Rose has some sort of vendetta against Smith. Of course, no one actually knows the nature of their relationship, although that did not stop people from unleashing their Twitter fingers.

To be fair to Rose, there are a plethora of broadcasters out there who have made a career off of trolling the Cowboys. Moreover, Smith is known for much more than just his Cowboys hate. Regardless, there is no denying that there was quite a bit of salt in whatever Rose was talking about.

