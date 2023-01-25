Jalen Rose is someone who has worked with ESPN for a very long time. Overall, he is one of their best people when it comes to basketball, and he will continue to be over the long haul. That being said, there are some people out there who believe he has beef with none other than Stephen A. Smith.

Much of this speculation comes from rumors that Stephen A. has slept with Rose’s ex, Molly Qerim. However, Rose has shut down these rumors in the past. Regardless, after making some interesting tweets about people who hate the Cowboys, some fans felt like Rose was taking shots at the First Take veteran.

So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys. — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

Praying on the audience being dumb/lazy and low hanging fruit. https://t.co/Mr94YO2Nag — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

No @ needed. Damn near all shows selling clowns this like it’s quality content. You da fool. https://t.co/nhegdxfmnu — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

With numerous Twitter accounts speaking about the supposed slight, Rose decided it was time to respond. After all, you don’t want to have some sort of public feud with one of the biggest fish in the pond. In the tweet down below, you can see that Rose believes this is all overblown. Additionally, he noted that he is mostly talking about Skip Bayless.

“He is my brother and this is not accurate. If anything it was for Mr 1.4ppg playing JV as a junior,” Rose said matter of factly. This is an interesting route to go when you consider how Bayless is actually a huge Cowboys fan. Although, some pointed out that he could simply be talking about Skip throwing his Dak jersey in the trash.

He is my brother and this is not accurate. If anything it was for Mr 1.4ppg playing JV as a junior. https://t.co/EC5L8qK28H — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) January 24, 2023

Overall, this is one of those frequent moments in which social media blows everything out of proportion. At this point, it is impossible to speak freely on Twitter unless you actually tag whomever you’re talking about. Otherwise, people are going to misinterpret you in the least charitable ways.

Hopefully, Smith and Rose are doing just fine amid all of this. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world.