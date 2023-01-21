Lil Meech is best known for his work with 50 Cent on BMF. Last December, though, he made headlines for a different reason entirely. Mid-way through the month, the 22-year-old was at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Unfortunately, TSA agents uncovered a 9MM gun in a carry-on bag he put through the security scanner.

According to TMZ, it was actually the actor’s bodyguard who owns both the luggage and the weapon. At the time of the incident, airport employees were informed of the mix-up. They chose to ignore the guard and bust Meech because he had placed the problematic bag on the belt himself.

The Detroit-born star worked with Bradford Cohen on the case. The attorney was able to present indisputable evidence to Broward County prosecutors that the pistol belongs to the bodyguard. He shared the weapon’s purchase receipt, holding case, and permit for the firearm.

Additionally, the celebrity lawyer noted that Meech and his bodyguard have similar tastes in luggage. While they were rushing to catch a flight, the Taurus star accidentally grabbed his staff’s bag, apparently leaving his behind.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office has since confirmed to TMZ that prosecutors are declining to file a misdemeanour charge against the rapper. This decision comes “because of the facts and evidence available in the case, and the statements made by [Lil Meech] and his employee.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Demetrius Flenory Jr. attends STARZ Series “BMF” world premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Upon hearing news of their friend’s arrest last month, famous faces like 50 Cent couldn’t help but tease the young star over his arrest. “What the f*ck! Lil Meech didn’t hear them say cut,” the “Candy Shop” rapper joked in a since-deleted post.

Power star Michael Rainey Jr. chimed in with, “When [tryna] prove ‘BMF’ is more realistic than ‘Power’ goes wrong.”

In other news Meech recently revealed exactly how much cash he dropped on his iconic BMF chain. The tea was spilt during the actor’s appearance on GQ‘s “On The Rocks” series.

