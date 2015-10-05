weapons possession
- LifeLatto Recalls Bringing Loaded Glock 17 To LAX & Getting Locked UpThe rap diva spent a few hours in the slammer before spending a hefty amount on a private jet to make her concert in another state.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Meech Facing No Charges After December Airport ArrestThe "BMF" star was taken into custody when police found a 9MM in the carry-on luggage he placed through a security scanner.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicOffset Is "Very Concerned" About Cardi B and Kulture After Being ArrestedOffset's lawyer delivered his messages to the public. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicOffset Reportedly Arrested For Gun PossessionThe Migos member was reportedly caught with at least one weapon in his car.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Remain In Jail Until His Hearing For Weapons ChargesJuelz Santana will stay jailed until his preliminary hearing on March 26.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuelz Santana Arrested For Gun Possession After Airport FiascoAfter fleeing the scene, Juelz Santana has been arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBobby Shmurda Denied Bail Yet Again, Trial Set For 2016Bobby Shmurda is facing up to 25 years for drug and weapons charges.By Danny Schwartz