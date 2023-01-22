50 Cent just reacted to authorities BMF star Lil Meech’s cleared gun charges from an arrest at a December airport. What’s more is that the Queens rapper was much more to-the-point than usual in his Instagram jabs. Clearly it’s no laughing matter, as the 22-year-old actor faced a felony charge.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Demetrius Flenory Jr. attends the red carpet premiere of Starz “BMF” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Furthermore, his attorneys called the whole ordeal an innocent mistake. According to TMZ, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office dropped its original felony charge against Meech of “introducing a firearm into the sterile area of the airport.” Moreover, said arrest occurred on December 13th of last year. After the whole ordeal, the actor got some bling to commemorate his breakout role.

Police arrested Lil Meech, real name Demetrius Flenory Jr., after airport security discovered a gun in his carry-on luggage. Although all signs pointed to trouble, Meech and his team clarified that the gun and bag belonged to his bodyguard. Reportedly, the bodyguard tried to make this clear, but officials paid him no mind.

Since then, Flenory Jr.’s attorney Bradford Cohen presented prosecutors with a purchase receipt, gun case, and license to carry that disproved his client’s ownership of the confiscated materials. Also, he explained that, given the similarities between Meech’s bag and his bodyguard’s, they mixed things up at the airport.

Lil Meech reveals that he dropped $500,000 on his “BMF” chain 💰💎 pic.twitter.com/Ig16eoMmKg — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 21, 2023

Moreover, authorities decided to retract from potentially charging the actor with a misdemeanor, based on evidence presented by the “defense.” Even with some hiccups along the way, it seems last month smoothed over well enough for Meech.

Still, 50 was much quicker than the court with his reaction, response, and post-clearance moves. “Ok that’s out the way, now let’s go!” he wrote. Then, his BMF star thanked him in the comments. “Your loyalty is unmatched. I love you and i thank u for everything,” he wrote. Both starts are looking forward to the show’s third season, which was renewed earlier this week.

However, what do you think about 50 Cent’s reaction to Lil Meech’s dropped gun charges? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest from 50 Cent and his TV universes.

[via]