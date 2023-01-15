Clay “Krucial” Perry III just tapped NLE Choppa for “Switches,” a woozy and relatively low-key cut from two Memphis MCs. While Krucial is still forging his way in the rap game, the support from a Memphis star is surely useful. Moreover, last we heard of Krucial on HNHH was his project If We Must Die, which featured the likes of Trippie Redd and Blocboy JB.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 6: Rapper NLE Choppa attends a Celebration of Black Culture at Republic Lounge on October 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Even though it’s been a while since that tape, Krucial put in some work last year. Furthermore, along with a few singles, he delivered his Clay EP. Also, this newest single came with the announcement of his upcoming mixtape, Wake Me Up When It’s Over. His team announced its February 2nd release and said it would be on Tay Keith’s Drumatize (DOA) label. Given the features, it seems like a Memphis round-up, as the names included Choppa, Blocboy, Lil Migo, Kevo Muney, and Lil Beezy.

On this newest track, Krucial and Choppa’s talent solidified excitement for this new album. Moreover, their flows are fast and emphatic, the autotune doesn’t overwhelm the verses, and their writing seems sharp and measured. Moreover, there are some very dramatic vocal samples used that give the track a slightly epic feel. Even if it doesn’t reinvent the Memphis wheel, it certainly is another example of the region’s overwhelming talent and chemistry between its artists.

from this day forward, address me as “The Answer”… it’ll make sense soon. — Clay (@BigKrucial) January 13, 2023

Still, what did you think of Krucial’s latest track, “Switches” featuring NLE Choppa? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check out some notable lyrics and the song’s music video down below. Also, if you haven’t heard “Switches” yet, you can find the new single on your preferred streaming service. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the best new hip-hop each week from Memphis and beyond.

Quotable Lyrics

Police givin’ R.I.C.O.s, I’m movin’ lowkey, so you won’t see me throwin’ no set on a picture (Let’s go)

N***as don’t like me ’cause I ran down on they partners in these size 12 Nikes

These n***as wan’ fight me, grab my pipe, it shoot s**t up in here just like Spike Lee (Grr)

Writin’ my n***a that write me, gotta watch what I say, won’t indict me

I ain’t with the KeKe b***h, just come eat me, know you ain’t gon’ be wifey