Jack Harlow will star in the newest commercial for Doritos that is set to air during Super Bowl LVII on February 12. The company shared a teaser for the ad, titled The Love Triangle, earlier this week.

In the short video, Harlow hops into a limo as paparazzi accost him with questions about his love life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Jack Harlow attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety)

“Is it true about the love triangle?” a reporter asks Harlow in the clip.

He responds, “Maybe.”

As for Harlow’s actually love life, he was recently linked to Dua Lipa after the two met in person at Variety’s Hitmakers event in Los Angeles, last month. The rapper first interacted with Lipa when getting her consent to include a song about her on his latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Harlow spoke about getting her blessing for the track during an interview with Sirius XM.

“I hit her up and wanted to get her blessing,” Harlow said, before adding, “I played it over FaceTime. I wanted to be respectful and her not be blindsided by it. She was so confused, she was like, ‘What the hell?’ It was clearly a first but she gave me her blessing.

He added: “She said it was totally fine with her. She was very sweet.”

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for February 12 and will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Harlow isn’t the only rapper set to appear in a Super Bowl commercial this year. Cardi B and Offset are also reportedly starring in a McDonald’s ad.

Check out the teaser for Jack Harlow’s upcoming Doritos commercial below.

[Via]