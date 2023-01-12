Even if you don’t care about the outcome of the Super Bowl, there’s always excitement surrounding the multi-million dollar ad campaigns behind the event. After all, it’s basically the most-viewed event in America every single year. This year, some of the biggest corporations are preparing to debut star-powered trailer, such as Doritos. The chip brand enlisted Jack Harlow for their Super Bowl ad.

A brief trailer of Jack Harlow’s ad for Doritos debuted on YouTube this week, and it appears that the man became a victim of misinformation. Caught up in a supposed love triangle, the Louisville spitter enters an SUV surrounded by a fleet of adoring fans and paparazzi. He enters the vehicle holding a bag of Doritos BBQ, before a paparazzo screams, “Is it true about the love triangle?”

Harlow looks down at his bag of chips and slyly responds, “Maybe.” Unfortunately, the photographer heard “baby,” and the snippet ends. It looks like we’ll have to wait to see the full commercial during the Super Bowl.

“The real love triangle is us, @jackharlow, and Doritos BBQ,” Doritos captioned the Instagram post with the snippet.

Jack Harlow’s upcoming ad in the Super Bowl follows a highly successful year in 2022. The release of Come Home The Kids Miss You cemented his commercial success. The project debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 with 113K. Towards the end of the year, he hosted Saturday Night Live and then, announced his Las Vegas residency in 2023. Needless to say, this year is already shaping up to be a busy one for the “Churchill Downs” rapper.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Jack Harlow speaks onstage during Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House on December 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Variety via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Feb. 12th in Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium. Non-regular season-watching fans are particularly excited for this one as Rihanna will perform at the Half Time show. This will mark her first performance in five years.

