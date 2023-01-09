After sharing his limited edition holiday album, Ghostface Killah is making more special moves with his music releases. The Wu-Tang Clan icon is the latest artist to partner with Kano Computing, the company responsible for the STEM Player. According to Fader, Ghostface is looking to switch things up in 2023 and offers exclusive releases via the tech giant.

The STEM Player gained wide popularity thanks to Kanye West’s Donda 2. The mogul shared the project via the circular music player that carefully isolated portions of production for an enhanced listening experience.

STEM GHOSTFACE



NEW GHOSTFACE KILLAH ALBUM EXCLUSIVELY LAUNCHING ON GHOSTFACE STEMPLAYER BLACK & CREAM NOW LIVE ON https://t.co/VCyqz9LjpH



GHOSTFACE KILLAH “6 MINUTES” SONG IS ALSO AVAILABLE TO STREAM FOR FREE EXCLUSIVELY ON https://t.co/VCyqz9LjpH FOR 36 HOURS pic.twitter.com/5d3wUJYxJ3 — STEM (@stemplayer) January 9, 2023

However, not everyone was excited about the player. Customers complained about its $200 price point, but still, it was a hit. Ghostface Killah will reportedly have two STEM Players available for purchase.

The first will be a Cream Edition which will be available for $240 and reportedly hosts five songs. The Black edition goes for $360 and features 10 songs. Both will host “video documentaries, direct meetings with the crew, and access to an exclusive Stem fest concert.” They ship to customers next month.

Additionally, fans can make their way to the STEM website, where they can stream Ghostface’s “6 Minutes” single for free until Tuesday (January 10).

Kanye West, known as Ye, will not release his next album, “Donda 2,” on music streaming services including Apple Music. Instead, the new album will be available exclusively on the Stem Player for $200 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NStvQsTooT — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 20, 2022

Following Kanye West’s string of controversies, Kano shared a statement announcing they severed ties with the rapper.

“STEM was created and is owned by KANO, the education computer company,” the company said in October 2022. “We’ve removed Kanye’s music from our platform, and turned down his $10 million off to buy our technology.”

They continued, “Instead your money will go to a company that is focused on giving power to artists and the artist in everyone. Power based in truth and unity – not lies and hate. A portion of profits on the new STEM devices will go to the ADL and NAACP.”

[via]