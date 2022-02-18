Stem Player
- StreetwearYeezy Season 10: Kanye West's Latest Runway Has Nazi Links, Stem Player Points OutYe's controversial fashion show comes less than a year after he donned a "White Lives Matter" shirt in Paris for his Yeezy Season 9 presentation.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGhostface Killah Releasing New Album Via STEM PlayerSTEM and Ghostface are releasing two version of specialty players priced at $240 and $360.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Dropped By Stem Player CompanyBrands continue to drop Kanye West.By Rex Provost
- ReviewsYe "Donda 2" Stem Player ReviewIt’s impossible to imagine what Ye’s "Donda 2" will sound like when it is complete but the living legend artist is creating a one-of-a-kind fan experience by intimately letting his supporters into his creative process, and presenting the album as it evolves in real-time, exclusively on his Stem Player.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAzealia Banks Criticizes Ye's Stem Player, Calls Him A "Deaf Mascot" For Black People To IdolizeBanks has previously called out Kanye West over the money he allegedly owes her.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West's "Donda 2" Not Eligible For Billboard ChartsBillboard's guidelines on album bundles rule out Kanye West's "Donda 2" for chart consideration as it is only available through Ye's $200 Stem Player.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearKanye West Teases Bizarre Stemwear LineKanye is looking to turn the Stem player into some clothing.By Alexander Cole
- TechCharlamagne Tha God Questions Kanye West's Stem Player: "It's Not Smart If You Selling Music"Charlamagne Tha God offers his thoughts on Kanye's Stem Player and the "Donda 2" roll out.By Rose Lilah
- MusicRich The Kid Reveals Upcoming Kanye West Collaboration On Stem PlayerRich The Kid wants to drop the song exclusively on Ye's new device.By Thomas Galindo
- NumbersKanye West Sees Massive Jump In Spotify Numbers Amidst "Donda 2" and "Jeen-yuhs" Hype, Most Streamed Artist 2 Days In A Row"Yeezy Season approaching!"By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West & Jamie Foxx Link Up After "Jeen-yuhs" Doc Reignites Love For "Slow Jamz": "Can't Wait For Y'all To See The Next Step"Kanye West and Jamie Foxx may be making more magic.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicJoe Budden On Kanye West's Stem Player & "Donda 2": "We're Stealing This Music"Joe Budden and his podcast's co-hosts don't intend on paying $200 to buy the Stem Player to hear "Donda 2."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYe Releases 4 New Songs Featuring Migos, Future, Travis Scott, & MoreThe new songs are available exclusively on Stem Player.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Doesn't Drop "Donda 2" At Midnight & No One Is SurprisedKanye West's 11th studio album was nowhere to be found at midnight. By Aron A.
- NumbersKanye West Says Stem Player Earned More First Day Revenue Than Any Album On Streaming Services, Prior To "DONDA 2" ReleaseThe implementation of a Stem Player release seems like a "jeen-yuhs" maneuver.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Reveals Apple Dropped Sponsorship Deal Due To Stem PlayerDonda 2 will be release through his Stem Player tech.By Marc Griffin
- MusicKanye West Is Honored That Future Used "DONDA 2" Lyrics As IG CaptionThis set of Ye lyrics fits Future's lifestyle beautifully.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Reveals "DONDA 2" TracklistWe'll be getting 20+ new songs from Ye and crew.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Will Not Be Charging $200 For "DONDA 2," Will Be Available On Stem Player AppYou will not need to buy a Yeezy Stem Player to listen to "Donda 2."By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West Enrages Fans After Announcing "Donda 2" Will Only Arrive On His Stem PlayerFans will have to purchase his $200 Stem Player to hear the album because Ye says no streaming service will host his anticipated project.By Erika Marie