The tail end of 2022 saw the arrival of some undeniably incredible new music. Among the many standout albums is Smino’s Luv 4 Rent, which chiefly landed as October was drawing to a close. Since its arrival, the 15-track project has earned plenty of praise, even nabbing a spot on HNHH‘s yearly roundup of noteworthy hip-hop releases.

Even though it’s been over two months since its debut, the Missouri rapper’s work remains in streaming rotation for many. That’s not likely to change anytime soon, especially considering The Chopstars have gotten their hands on it to curate a fire remix.

Singer Smino performs on Day 2 of Sol Blume Festival 2022 at at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Their ChopNotSlop cut of Luv 4 Rent landed earlier this week, and already, listeners are singing its praises online. Specifically, tracks like “No L’s” “Ole Ass Kendrick,” and “Pudgy” with Lil Uzi Vert are arising as favourites.

The Chopstars are no stranger’s to flipping popular releases on their head. Earlier this year, they did the same to Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album, which also received an enthusiastic response from listeners.

“I’m glad Chop and Screw is becoming legitimized BH rappers,” one Reddit user specifically praised the creative group. “These would often get taken down from YouTube, so to see official versions on Spotify is a huge win. Big ups to Chopstars for real.”

Finally, stream The Chopstar’s remix of Smino’s Luv 4 Rent on Audiomack or SoundCloud below. Afterward, tell us what version of the project is your favourite in the comments.

Luv 4 Rent (CHOPNOTSLOP Remix) Tracklist: