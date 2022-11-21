Drake and 21 Savage secured the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 for a second week in a row. The release of Her Loss marked the biggest hip-hop debut, managing to knock Taylor Swift from #1 on the chart. However, as their momentum continues, they’ve come through with the official Chopped-Not-Slopped version.

This morning, The Chopstars returned with the official remix version of Her Loss, containing a chopped-and-screwed version of the project. Running at 85 minutes in total, the slowed-down, psychedelic revamp of Her Loss brings a totally new vibe that compliments Drake and 21 Savage.

Neither artists are stranger to the Chopstars. Over the course of Drake’s career, he’s released several chopped-and-screwed remix projects of his biggest bodies of work. In 2010, he linked up with the Chopstars for Take Care (Chopped Not Slopped). He’s continued this trend with the majority of his projects including 2021’s Certified Lover Boy.

During a 2020 interview with One37pm, Chopstars DJ OG Ron C explained that Drake has always treated him and his team like family from the jump.

“When I’m around Drake, man, it’s a beautiful thing. Because Drake treats you like family. Like he treats his whole crew like family, like for real,” he says and adds: “Drake is like…he’s really a humble dude man. I have to say, hats off to him. Because like, every time—he ain’t never fronted on me. He ain’t never fronted on me or my crew though.”

As for 21 Savage, he previously connected with the Southern collective for the chopped-not-slopped version of Savage Mode II alongside Metro Boomin.

As the album continues to do numbers, fans are awaiting more information on Drake and 21 Savage’s upcoming tour. The Canadian rapper announced on Sound 42 that they’d be hitting the road in support of the album, though he didn’t announce any dates yet. Hopefully, we get more information on that before 2023.

