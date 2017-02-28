The Chopstars
- MixtapesSmino's "Luv 4 Rent" Gets The ChopNotSlop Treatment: StreamThe Missouri native's recent project is the latest to go under The Chopstars' knife.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesDrake & 21 Savage's "Her Loss" Gets ChopNotSlop Treatment From The ChopstarsThe Chopstars add their touch to Drake & 21 Savage's "Her Loss" for the official "Chopped-Not-Slopped" edition. By Aron A.
- NewsThe Chopstars Transform "Certified Lover Boy" Into "Certified Purple Boy"Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" gets chopped, but not slopped. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsTyler, The Creator's "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST" Gets The Chopstars TreatmentTyler, the Creator's latest album is his first to earn the H-Town co-sign.By Yoni Yardeni
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion's "Suga" Gets A ChopNotSlop RemixMegan Thee Stallion's latest mixtape, "Suga" got the chopped not slopped treatment from Houston collective, The Chopstars.By Lynn S.
- NewsJay-Z & Beyoncé's "Everything Is Love" Gets The Chopped Not Slopped TreatmentThe Chopstars bring the Chopped Not Slopped sound to "Everything Is Love."By Aron A.
- News"Black Panther: The Album" Gets Chopped Not Slopped Treatment"Black Panther" gets Chopped and Screwed by some seasoned veterans.By Mitch Findlay
- Mixtapes4:44 (Chopped Not Slopped)"4:44" like never before.By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesChixtape 4 (Chopped Not Slopped)OG Ron C and The Chopstars take on Tory Lanez' "Chixtape 4." By Angus Walker
- MixtapesPurple MoonlightBest Picture winner "Moonlight" gets the chopped and slopped treatment.By Kristen Bromiley