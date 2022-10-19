2022 just keeps getting better for rap fans. The low-key, eccentric, and melodic rapper Smino has just announced his next album, “Luv 4 Rent,” will be dropping on October 28th and has released the album’s cover art via social media. The cover depicts Smino fixing his afro alongside other colleagues in the middle of a garden. It seems serene, tongue-in-cheek, and exactly the mix of personality and aesthetic that we’ve come to expect from the St. Louis MC.

Smino performs on December 05, 2019 in Miami, Florida – Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The “Wild Irish Roses” star had already garnered plenty of buzz thanks to a hot new single with J. Cole, “90 Proof,” that dropped last month. He also announced a joint tour with J.I.D, as they seemingly solidify themselves as two of the best rappers working today. By the time “Luv 4 Rent” arrives, both will have dropped big return projects, and we’re sure that Smino’s offerings will bring acclaim to him much like The Forever Story showered J.I.D with praise this year.

It’s also not the first time fans have been teased with this new album in particular, with Smino sharing its title as early as last December. Amid a slew of features this year, he also dropped the music video for his Kobe tribute “24-8.”

Smino might not be the most chart-heavy or mainstream rising star of the moment, but he’s certainly one of the hardest-working. More than five years after his breakout project blkswn, and after years of mixtapes and hustling, Smino’s stayed in the rap game’s mind as a consistent talent to watch for.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on “Luv 4 Rent” and check out some tour dates where you can catch Smino and J.I.D below.