Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.

She previously held the title of Miss Croatia. Now, the 26-year-old is spending time with Drizzy. Specifically, they were at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Miami party earlier this week. They posed for an Instagram photo together, which she shared on her feed on Thursday (January 5) morning.

In the image, the Canadian has his arm wrapped around Knoll’s waist. They both widely grin for the camera as the model flips her hair. While not exactly matching, their dark fits were coordinated, and they looked undeniably happy to be in each other’s presence.

As Daily Star notes, the social media star made headlines at the end of 2022 after attending the FIFA World Cup in revealing outfits. The host country, Qatar, created a strict dress code for the event, but she chose to follow her own rules. As a result of her bold actions, her online presence has increased significantly. At this time, she has upwards of 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

Champagne Papi isn’t the only celebrity to appear on Knoll’s feed as of late. To kick off 2023, she shared a picture of her and “Gold Digger” hitmaker Jamie Foxx, also smiling for the camera.

“There’s no better way [than to] start [your] new year with good friends,” her caption reads.

According to reports, Foxx was also present at the Miami party where Drizzy and Knoll snapped their photo together.

Jamie Foxx is seen on January 02, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)

