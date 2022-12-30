As per usual, the last few days are proving to be some of the most interesting as unexpected headlines continue to pour in. Earlier today, word of Andrew Tate’s Romanian detainment was making rounds, but now, the internet has fallen into mourning after finding out about the death of Keenan Cahill.

The 27-year-old YouTuber previously rose to fame in the platform’s early days. He later went on to find major success by making lip-syncing videos with stars like 50 Cent and Justin Bieber, just to name a few.

Keenan Cahill arrives at The Fanatics Tour L.A. Show at Infusion Lounge on April 19, 2014 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Fanatics Tour)

Cahill’s manager, David Graham, tells TMZ that his client lastly underwent open heart surgery on December 15th. Unfortunately, complications arose during the procedure, ultimately leaving the internet sensation on life support.

After spending several days on a ventilator, he concurrently died on Thursday (December 29) afternoon in a Chicago hospital. The news has been devastating to not only his millions of fans but also the countless celebrities he connected with throughout his short but impressive career.

Cahill markedly became one of the first YouTubers to gain over 500 million views on his channel. As it turns out, working with Fif is an opportunity that obviously helped launch him to the next level.

The two posted a collaboration to the New Yorker’s “Down On Me” track, which eventually allowed him to connect with other famous faces. Among them were Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and finally, Tyra Banks.

Additionally, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, and LMFAO had the opportunity to work with him over the years.

As TMZ notes, Cahill was previously diagnosed with Maroteaux-Lamy, a rare genetic disorder as a baby. It’s specifically known as a “progressive condition that causes organs and tissues to enlarge, become scarred or inflamed.”

Some of those who deal with the condition can also suffer from heart issues, which seems to have been Keegan’s case. Scroll further to check out fan tributes to the late entertainer. RIP.

Vale Keenan Cahill 💔😔



A precociously talented & positive young man who pioneered in social media content & legitimately paved the way for the current superstars. Keenan stepped in & volunteered to help @cronullasharks when the club needed it the most. His help was invaluable pic.twitter.com/T8bWm2bJYg — Damian Irvine (@damianirvine) December 30, 2022

Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022

This one stings. Keenan was so widely loved for his infectious energy he spread on YouTube. He had a passion to make people smile. RIP, friend. See you again. #rip #gonetoosoon #keenancahill pic.twitter.com/Y2iCS7AWe2 — Michael A. MacRae (@Michael_MacRae) December 30, 2022

Sad news: Friend of @WGNMorningNews, one of the first @YouTube sensations, @KeenanCahill passed away after open heart surgery. Keenan had over 500-million views. From 2010 to 2014, you could not go to a bar, nightclub or use @Google w/out seeing his image. He was 27. #RIPKeenan pic.twitter.com/hjr6MhZwVo — Groovyhoovy (@Groovyhoovy) December 30, 2022

Keenan Cahill was the ORIGINAL lip sync celeb. TikTok stars owe him for paving the way. pic.twitter.com/eewtVp8biM — Andrew Hunt (@AndrewHunt311) December 30, 2022

Rest in Peace young legend Keenan Cahill 🙏🏽🫶🏽#KeenanCahill ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g9PFSxovGy — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) December 30, 2022

@KeenanCahill to my friend who i grew up with. you weren’t just a youtube sensation but such a good man. I hope heaven treats you well. I love you forever pic.twitter.com/m319sNQnWj — anna | fb or unfollow (@annasjourney_) December 30, 2022

