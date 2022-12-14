Kevin Ware Jr., a former NFL tight end, is facing charges in his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski’s death. She died last year after a mysterious disappearance.

In May 2021, Pomaski’s family reported her missing, fearing that she was “possibly endangered.” An ensuing investigation found that she was last seen the month prior. Her disappearance reportedly “appeared suspicious.”

The remains of the deceased were found in Harris County in December 2021. Subsequently, they were positively identified in April this year. Ware faces charges, including murder for his alleged involvement in her death.

Furthermore, a September report from CBS Sports indicates that the former San Fransisco 49ers player has other accusations. These stem from allegedly tampering with the body and evidence.

On Monday (December 12), Ware Jr. agreed to a plea deal on drug and weapon charges from a separate incident.

According to First Assistant District Attorney Michael Holley, the deal was made for two different charges including intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The accused agreed to a 15-year sentence for each charge but will serve them simultaneously.

However, if he is convicted of the charges stemming from his girlfriend’s death, he could additionally receive up to life in prison.

The NFL’s History With CTE

This case continues a scary trend of former NFL players facing charges for violent crimes like murder, as well as gun charges. More and more research is continuing to be done about the possible head trauma caused by the game of football and its effects on former players.

A 2017 report from The Journal of the American Medical Association discovered that CTE was present in 110 of 111 deceased NFL players.

CTE, otherwise known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain disease that causes degeneration. The main cause is repeated head traumas. With this in mind, it’s easy to see how NFL players can easily fall victim to the disease.

As a result, the NFL agrees that modifications are needed for concussion protocols within the game.

