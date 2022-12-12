Brittney Griner is currently making massive headlines thanks to the fact that she was officially released from prison last Thursday. The WNBA superstar had been in Russia for 10 months due to drug possession. Of course, she simply had a small weed cartridge on her, however, the Russian system made an example out of her.

Luckily, Griner is back home and is spending some much-needed time surrounded by family. This is great news for the basketball world, as Griner is a huge pioneer for the WNBA. Overall, fans are very excited to see her back on a court soon.

Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner Remains Undecided

In a report from ESPN, it was revealed by BG’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas that she had yet to make a decision on whether or not she will play again. While Griner did participate in a workout this weekend, the WNBA star still has a lot on her mind.

“If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” Colas said. “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.

“There’s no timeline on her return at this point. She’s reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now. From a pure security standpoint she’s not going to be able to move in the world the way she did. It’s not a fate that she asked for, but I think she’s going to try to utilize her fame for good.”

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

While many want to see her back on the court, it makes sense for her to want to focus on other avenues right now. She has been through a lot, and there is no doubt the Phoenix Mercury will allow her some time to process all of this.

