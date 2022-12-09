LeBron James is one of the most vocal players in the NBA when it comes to social issues. He has always made sure to be politically conscious. Subsequently, this has led to numerous statements on Brittney Griner. During her incarceration, LeBron was one of the loudest voices demanding that we bring her home.

On Thursday, Griner was officially released via prisoner swap. Last night, Griner was able to land in the United States, and she appeared to be in good spirits. Overall, it is a positive story for the basketball world as Griner will now get to be with her family again.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs down court during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 06, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeBron James Speaks

Last night, LeBron got to speak on the Griner release during a special Thursday Night Football edition of The Shop. As you can imagine, LeBron James was very excited about Griner’s release. Moreover, he noted that the U.S. needs to work on bringing even more people home.

“I think it’s a great day for us as Americans having BG back,” LeBron explained. “In the sports world, just having her presence back. Her wife misses her. Her family misses her. Club misses her here in Phoenix. To have her a part of the basketball brother and sisterhood once again, it’s a big day for us and what we do. Kudos to the President. Kudos (to) Kamala Harris and everyone who had something to do with it.

“Like Mav said, there’s a lot of people that’s wrongfully detained right now. We hope we can get them all back.”

At this point, many are trying to get Paul Whelan home as well. The former marine is currently being held on espionage chargers, and the Russian government won’t let him go. Needless to say, many are up in arms over this situation.

