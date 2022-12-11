Along with the new year comes the motivation to get back in the gym for many people. Eric Bellinger knows this, and he’s here to help his fans with a motivating new anthem called “BNB.”

The title stands for “brand new body,” and throughout the song, that’s just what the R&B hitmaker croons about. “I could tell you been doin’ your squats / All natural, no shots,” he praises those who have been working out. He’s seemingly following in the footsteps of Cardi B by rejecting butt injections and praising the authentic feminine figure.

“See, girl, you deserve appreciation / Standin’ ovation / And I’ma give it to you,” Bellinger assures his lover on the pre-chorus.

“BNB” features production by Keyz, Kofo, and Jonas. As a press release notes, it marks his second official single from his forthcoming 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 LP. On that project, he’ll be working with Hitmaka to create more dope music for his listeners.

Alongside the single, Bellinger premiered a Keoni-Mars-directed visual. Throughout the footage, we see him chiefly spoiling his love interest after a long day at the gym.

Other previously released arrivals from the California native include “Obsession” and its remix. The latter features 2023 Grammy nominee Muni Long and has continually earned praise since its November debut.

Aside from his forthcoming album, Bellinger is also currently gearing up to head out on The Obsession Tour across North America. His first show will take place in Seattle on February 2nd and the last will be in Las Vegas on April 1st.

Between those two concerts, you can additionally catch the singer in cities like Phoenix, Houston, Charleston, Montreal, Denver, and Orange County.

Finally, stream Eric Bellinger’s “BNB” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, check out more new releases on our weekly R&B Season update here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could tell you been doin’ your squats

All natural, no shots

Baby, give me everything you got

I’m just tryna hit your spot