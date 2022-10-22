Eric Bellinger is a talented artist hailing from Los Angeles, California. Aside from creating a name for himself in the industry, he has also aided other artists in their music careers. Working with greats like Chris Brown, Usher, and Trey Songz has proven that Bellinger has a knack for this field of work.

Yesterday (October 21), the 36-year-old dropped his latest single, “Obsession.” The three-minute song was right up his alley; the “How Does It Feel” by D’Angelo sample featured a slow tempo, giving off an old-school R&B type of feel.

Bellinger used his soothing voice, paired with his alluring lyrics, to give the track more vividness. “Let me take my time/Kissing on your spine/Teasing below/How does it feel,” he sang.

The record, produced by Hitmaka, comes from their upcoming joint project 1-800-HIT-EAZY Line 2. In an attempt to promote their future endeavor, Bellinger has coined the phrase “R&B IS VERY ALIVE” in response to the skeptics who claim it is dead.

Stream the record on the platforms below.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain’t nothing like I thought you was

You my left and right, you my all above

You got character

Nothing compares to ya