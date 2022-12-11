As much as we talk about celebrity sightings and who linked up with who, it’s rare to see the artists themselves hop on the discussion. NBA YoungBoy surprised Rich the Kid on his new radio show when he pressed him about a picture he has with Lil Durk.

For those unaware, YB and Durkio have long-standing beef, and things almost got tense during the conversation. Moreover, Rich the Kid was pictured with Lil Durk back at a Fourth of July party at a restaurant. The moment came up again during the premiere of YoungBoy’s new radio show, which premiered on Amazon’s Amp platform this Friday, December 9th. During the show, the Queens-born rapper hopped on to talk with the Baton Rouge native. That’s when the Ma’ I Got A Family artist pressed the Kid about taking a picture with his rival.

“How this picture even came across?” he asked the “New Freezer” rapper. “Like there’s a n***a pulled out the camera, you ain’t just let me stand up and get the f**k on. You know I ain’t got no problem with dude, you know. But you ain’t know you feel like let me stand up and get the f**k on?”

NBA Youngboy fans not happy with Rich The Kid hanging out with Lil Durk last night.👀😳 pic.twitter.com/IWiZrIv0M6 — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) July 5, 2022

Rich the kid when NBA YoungBoy pressed him about the famous photo of him and lil Durk at the dinner table: pic.twitter.com/CsVNvJx9m5 — Dominique Jackson (@Hoodplugcomedy2) December 10, 2022

Furthermore, they discussed the occasion and how Rich doesn’t need to get caught up in their beef. From his perspective, the “Plug Walk” star was just being cool with a fellow artist and wants to be on some “‘stop the violence’ s**t.” Meanwhile, YB was also making it clear that this was a conversation, not a confrontation.

“It’s all good. It’s all good, you know,” he told the Kid after some back-and-forth. “This is a positive station here even though I’m talking a little aggressive. And I’m gonna play a lot of music to support certain people, f**k it.” However, Rich the Kid’s was still noticeably reserved and clearly a little nervous, but he took it in stride. It’s great to see them look past their individual relationships with Durkio and form one themselves. In fact, it’s not the only relationship the Slime is excited about.

“I’m so happy than a motherf**ker. I have been waiting for this my whole life and I’m finally at this moment,” YoungBoy remarked in reference to his January 7th wedding to Jazlyn Mychelle. “I’m excited to see you, your wife and the kids, Ms. Tori.” Apart from that, you can check out the clip where they talk about the pic with The Voice below.

