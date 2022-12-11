It’s a big weekend for Polo G. Not only did the 23-year-old make an appearance on Scorey’s Help Is On The Way album, but he’s also showing out on a single of his own. The song, titled, “My All,” arrived on Friday (December 9) and was accompanied by an awesome Lyrical Lemonade music video.

As Revolt notes, the track boasts production from both Southside and CuBeatz. As Cole Bennett directs in his unique style, the Chicago rapper chiefly gets his bars off for the camera.

“I done spent two-thirty on a brand-new Richard Mille / I been turnt up, I’m the youngest and the richest in my city,” Polo quickly flexes on his first verse.

He continues, “All on Twitter on my d*ck because that bitch can’t get up with mе / This rapper lifestyle lit, callеd it a quits and now she shitty, uh.”

Other songs to arrive from the Hall of Fame hitmaker this year include “Bag Talk” and “Distraction.” Additionally, he appears on Nardo Wick’s “G Nikes,” alongside Manifest and Almighty Jay on “Bottle Girls,” and with PGF Nuk on “Waddup.”

While the singles are satisfying fans (for now), they’re undeniably hungry for a new album. Luckily, The Fader reports that we can expect one in 2023. Details about the forthcoming project remain sparse at this time, but we do know several of his recent arrivals will appear on the tracklist.

Stream Polo G’s “My All” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts on the new single are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

No, I swear these hoes, you can’t trust ’em

Baby, I don’t want relations, I’m just tryna f*ck some

I’m just tryna drop a hit and make the club jump

But I hate that I was too deep in so young

[Via] [Via]