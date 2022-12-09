There’s an undoubtedly impressive amount of new arrivals for music lovers this Friday. So far, we’ve covered new arrivals from artists like Ari Lennox, Desiigner, Mount Westmore, and SZA. Comparatively, our next suggestion for your streaming pleasure is from Polo G’s artist, Scorey.

The 24-year-old chiefly delivered his 16-track effort, Help Is On The Way, on December 9th. Surprisingly complete with just two features, fans hear the New Yorker’s voice shine on solo titles like “Alone,” “Oh Well,” and “Bad Role Model.”

Polo G markedly comes through on the project’s third title, “Get Money.” On the first verse, he raps, “Broski too high off a Percocet, the trenches where he lurkin’ at / A n*gga diss, wе kill him, I’on care if I ain’t heard it yet.”

The record’s other guest appearance conversely comes from Lil Poppa on “Goodbye.”

Previously released tracks include “Girls Love Rod Wave,” “Oh Oh,” “156 Hudson,” and “No Names.”

While promoting his work on Instagram this morning, Scorey made it known that his personal favourite songs are “Bad Role Model” and “Wildest Dreams.”

In the comment section, fans quickly chimed in with opinions of their own. “‘Guns and Roses,’ ‘Weddings Vows,’ ‘Don’t Blame Him’ [are] my top three,” one person wrote.

Others seemed to echo similar sentiments, though others that came up in passing include “All Falls Down” and “Still Alone.”

Finally, stream Scorey’s Help Is On The Way on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your top three favourites from the tracklist are in the comments.

Help Is On The Way Tracklist: