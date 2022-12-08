It seems as though Ye has completely forgotten about being a rapper recently. The disgraced artist hasn’t dropped any new music to streaming platforms since last year’s bloated Donda album. Instead, he’s opted to go on a dangerous media run full of hate speech and antisemitism.

Somehow all of these antics are supposed to be part of his campaign to run for President again in 2024.

Kanye West onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Ye Reveals New Snippet

Late last night, the Chicago native took to his Instagram account to preview a new song titled “Someday We’ll All Be Free.” The song samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song of the same name.

He chose Instagram because his Twitter account is still suspended. The platform announced his ban after the father of four tweeted a picture of a swastika.

However, Instagram was also quick to remove the post and temporarily ban his account – again.

Ye — Someday We'll All Be Free



Premiered via The Alex Jones Show pic.twitter.com/DfMaU0NbhQ — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 7, 2022

In the snippet, Ye can be heard addressing some of his recent comments and past relationships. “How thin this air is, friends just staring / And everyone’s a Karen / When they claim they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand,” he spits.

“I know it’s ‘cause the headlines / why [you] wanna leave,” he continues, seemingly a response to his divorce with reality star Kim Kardashian.

Most of the bars are exactly what he rapped in an acapella freestyle from his notes while being interviewed by Alex Jones last week.

No song could ever be hot enough to make me forget Kanye thinks H*tler is likable. — Touré (@Toure) December 8, 2022

The song ends with a sample of the pair’s conversation on Jones’ InfoWars show. “There’s a lot of things that I love,” the 45-year old rapper says. This comment was a response to a question posed by the host, asking if it’s just the uniforms that he likes about Nazis.

The InfoWars host is a conspiracy theorist who has repeatedly spread disinformation surrounding the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. He believes it was a “giant hoax.”

Earlier this year, a judge ordered the far-right radio show host to pay the families of the victims a combined $965 million. The conspiracy theorist has since denounced Ye’s anti-semitic remarks. I miss the old Kanye.

Make sure to check back in at HNHH for the latest updates.

[via] [via] [via]