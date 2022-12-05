Once again, Future is proving that he’s the master of the clap back. Over the weekend, the Atlanta-based rapper certainly didn’t take kindly to some alleged DMs he received from social media personality Sydney Lanaè.

According to screenshots shared by her, the content creator messaged Hendrix saying “You got all them freaked out demonic energies in your studio. Do better. Stay blessed.”

Rapper Future performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Surprisingly, the “Mask Off” rapper hit Lanaè back less than three hours later. Letting her know that he evidently didn’t take kindly to her comments, Future wrote, “Shut your broke ass up hoe.”

“Lmao damn not that,” she said to him, relatively unphased by him explicitly insulting her. “Praying for you,” the model told concurrently Hendrix. “You are one of my favourite artists. Don’t be mean. I’m not your enemy.”

Later sharing a screenshot of the alleged back-and-forth on her Instagram Story, Lanaé added, “Lmaaooo damn @future. It’s like that smh. Omg [crying emojis].”

As XXL Magazine notes, the woman then turned to Twitter to continue ranting about the situation. “My [people] keep calling me telling [me] to watch what I say/post on the internet so I don’t get cancelled,” she posted on Sunday (December 4).

“Cancelled by WHOOOO? I ain’t nobody. I’m going to say wtf I want on MY platforms. Idgaf who don’t like it. I’m a popular loner anyway.”

In the next minute, she shared another tweet reading, “The problem is social media got people thinking they are more important than they actually are. I can post hella chaotic shit, turn my phone off and continue to live my best life IN REAL LIFE.”

“Trolling is so fun sometimes. Who gone check me boo?” another post from Lanaè reads.

This isn’t the only time that Future has been publicly called out by a woman in recent weeks. Back in November, one of his baby mamas spent the recording artist’s 29th birthday airing him out as an “unsuccessful father” on social media.

Read all that she had to say here, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

