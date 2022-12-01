YouTube released its list of the top ten songs of the year, and a few hip-hop mainstays earned their place. Future, Kodak Black and Lil Baby all cracked 2022’s list with their trending rap songs and music videos.

Future came in at No. 5 with his summer hit “WAIT FOR U.” Featuring Drake and Tems, the song is listed on his latest album, I Never Liked You. Following the track’s debut, it quickly took off with fans and social media users, going viral on Instagram and TikTok.

Additionally, Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” placed number two on this year’s list. Though it was released in late 2021, the song continued to reach new heights in the past year.

On YouTube, the song’s music video has currently amassed over 200 million views. “Super Gremlin” also has 264 million listens on Spotify, making it the Florida native’s third most popular track on the streaming platform.

“Right On” by Lil Baby was listed in the 10th spot and currently boasts 60 million views on the site. Debuting just before the start of the summer, it peaked at the No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song was also one of many that the Atlanta rapper released in 2022. Practically living in the studio this year, Lil Baby also dropped “U-Digg,” “Heyy,” and “In A Minute,” among other tracks.

Others featured on YouTube’s list are Bad Bunny, Karol G, Imagin Dragons, and JID. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” came in at number one, the popular song from the 2021 Disney film Encanto.

Keep checking in with us as streaming services reveal their top-performing, most popular albums and tracks of the year. Do you agree with YouTube’s list? Share your thought in the comments.

[via]