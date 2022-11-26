After 21 Savage came forward with claims that he’d be able to take on any of fellow his 2016 XXL Freshman alum in a Verzuz, Desiigner seems to have been correspondingly clapping back with a string of singles.

At the time of 21’s comments, both he and Kodak Black shut down the Her Loss hitmaker. The New Yorker showed off his undeniably impressive skill on his “Star in the Room” single at the start of November. Now, fans can hear him flex on his latest track, “My Brodie.”

Landing on Friday (November 25), the upbeat anthem is obviously all about celebrating loyalty and the good life. After enduring a tough year filled with many personal losses, Desiigner is still doing his part to keep his vibes high.

“I’m not gonna stop. Music is my therapy. I lost a lot of bros this year. We all say things out of emotions but the truth is in me,” the New York native stated in a press release.

He then went on, “Being able to let out a good cry helped me see things way clearer. I’m excited to keep sharing the gift of music that God gave me to y’all.”

“My Brodie” comes along with a Yoshi Tabata-directed music video. In it, the 25-year-old chiefly gets his bars off for the camera.

“I swear they hate the old me / Now she wanna blow me / Put her in Desiigner and take her to my low key,” he rhymes on the song.

