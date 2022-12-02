November was an undeniably great time to be a Desiigner fan. Almost mid-way through the month he shared his “Star In The Room” single, evidently a response to 21 Savage’s claims about beating him in a Verzuz. Weeks later, he returned once again with “My Brodie.”

As we enter into December, the New Yorker is keeping the new music coming. For his latest endeavour, he linked up with Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd for an energetic song called “Kilo.”

The three-minute-long title surprisingly marks the first collaboration between the two. Their perfect symmetry has been captivating audiences that have tuned into their powerful performance so far.

It arrived alongside a music video that finds the rappers turning up with drinks and blunts while reciting their lyrics for the camera.

“I stay with the gang, the gang that made me / Came from the bottom, now we so wavy,” Desiigner flaunts of his hustle. “Gettin’ that money, I trap on the daily / They never can stop me, I’m goin’ crazy.”

For his part, Slim Jxmmi cleverly rhymes, “I was off to lick with some casa freak hoes / Boujee ass bitches only drinkin’ Casamigos.”

After enduring a tough personal year, the “Panda” hitmaker previously shared a statement about his current mindset and artistry. “I’m not gonna stop. Music is my therapy. I lost a lot of bros this year. We all say things out of emotions but the truth is in me,” he wrote in a press release.

“Being able to let out a good cry helped me see things way more clearer now. I’m excited to keep sharing the gift of music that God gave me to y’all.”

Stream Desiigner and Slim Jxmmi’s “Kilo” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know who you think had better bars between the two in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hundred on my neck, I paid a hundred for my kilo

Bad bitch wanna f*ck, we take a flight to Costa Rico

Me and my amigos takin’ sips on Casamigo

She gon’ bounce it on me, give it to me, she a freak ho