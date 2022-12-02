slim jxmmi
- RelationshipsSlim Jxmmi Accuses Baby Mother Of Domestic Violence, Leads To ArrestPolice arrived at the Rae Sremmurd rapper's home, where he informed authorities of an alleged violent incident with Kiara Danielson.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
- MusicSlim Jxmmi Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rae Sremmurd Rapper Worth?Discover Slim Jxmmi's ascent in the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, his musical prowess, and entrepreneurial ventures.ByRain Adams1.9K Views
- Original ContentRae Sremmurd's Biggest HitsSince 2014, these two brothers have released multiple hit songs with each album. Here are Rae Sremmurd's biggest hits.ByWyatt Westlake1262 Views
- RelationshipsSwae Lee Says Ex-Girlfriend Left Him For A Truck Driver Because He Made More MoneySwae Lee is opening up about the first heartbreak that made him the man he is today in a new chat with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.ByPrecious Gibson21.6K Views
- MusicSlim Jxmmi Used To Rap Like EminemAlthough they're from Mississippi, both members of Rae Sremmurd recently expressed admiration for the Detroit MC.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.1K Views
- MusicSlim Jxmmi Slams Millyz For Using The Same "Stan" Sample As Swae LeeEminem cleared the "Stan" sample for both Rae Sremmurd and Millyz but Slim Jxmmi says Swae Lee's version is better. ByAron A.22.0K Views
- RelationshipsSlim Jxmmi's Ex Is Accepting Stepdaddy ApplicationsKee said that any applicants "must like to travel, dinosaurs, sharks and the science museum."ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.7K Views
- RelationshipsSlim Jxmmi's Ex Accuses Him Of Abuse After He Posed In Photos With SukihanaShe made similar claims last year.ByErika Marie9.9K Views
- SongsDesiigner & Slim Jxmmi Bring Big Energy On Their "Kilo" Single: StreamThis is the first link up between the New Yorker and the Rae Sremmurd superstar.ByHayley Hynes5.9K Views