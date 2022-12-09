The first half of 2022 was relatively quiet for Desiigner, but as the year comes to a close, he’s making sure his voice is heard. After sharing singles like “My Brodie” and “Star In The Room” in recent weeks, the 25-year-old is letting the world know that he’s only going to be getting “Bigger and Bigger” in 2023.

The “Panda” hitmaker’s new song arrived on Friday (December 9) and finds him feeling as boastful as ever. “Me and gang getting bigger and bigger / All around the world me and my hitters / Getting money can’t f*ck with my getters,” he tells listeners on the hook.

As a press release notes, Desiigner wanted to save the best for last with “Bigger and Bigger.” Speaking on his work specifically, the rapper says, “We’re going bigger and bigger in the mind. Levelling up on all our goals. Letting go of a lot of things we were hoarding onto.”

“Getting bigger and bigger from that and seeing more love. More things in your life that come through when you think in a bigger and bigger realm,” he added.

Previously, the recording artist kicked off the month by connecting with Slim Jxmmi on his “Kilo,” which fans have been raving about.

Despite enduring a tough year, 2016 XXL Freshman isn’t letting his personal struggles stop him. “Music is my therapy,” he explained. “I lost a lot of bros this year. We all say things out of emotions but the truth is in me.”

Stream Desiigner’s “Bigger and Bigger” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your favourite single from the New Yorker has been this year in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yea we walk in the spot and we big Time

Double R on my wrist yeah that rich time

I be getting that money im big slime

Me and gang getting bigger and bigger