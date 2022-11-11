After hearing what his fellow 2016 XXL Freshman 21 Savage had to say about being able to beat him in a Verzuz, Desiigner has also returned with some new heat of his own on a track called “Star In The Room.”

The single landed at midnight on Friday (November 11) and finds the Brooklyn-born rapper sharing rhymes about the beauty of hustle, motivation, hard work while enjoying the fruits of his labour. “This the life I’m living n*gga give f*ck about you / Getting bitches getting money ain’t f*cking with you,” he boasts in the first verse.

Previously speaking on his new arrival, the “Panda” hitmaker shared, “Star in the room…We’re the stars in the room. You gotta shine bright like one. Means to me that everyone can shine like a star. I wanted to give that feeling a soundtrack.”

“Ain’t no f*cking place that I can’t go / I walk inside the spot and grab bankroll / Talking like boss I got my hands fold / N*gga I’m diamond platinum and gold,” he flexes later on the beat.

Throughout his career so far, Desiigner has amassed some impressive accolades. Not only is he 2x RIAA Certified Diamond, but he also has 8x Platinum certifications on his resume as well.

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old caught his fan’s attention with “Jaguar,” complete with his signature unique sound and catchy lyrics. Later, the song went on to earn over 2 million streams across all platforms.

Check out Desiigner's "Star In The Room" on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This the life I’m living n*gga give f*ck about you

Getting bitches getting money ain’t f*cking with you

Ice is on me shining bright like the stars in the moon

Everybody watching me I’m a star in the room