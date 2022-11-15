It seems like the supposed Soundcloud era of rappers is now bickering over hypothetical Verzuz battles. Ever since 21 Savage and Drake dropped Her Loss, the Atlanta rapper’s felt especially confident in his catalog. In fact, he said that he could wipe out anyone from his Freshman Class, including Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black, in a song-for-song battle.

As it usually does, the conversation of album sales became the focus. Though the Internet refuted that 21 Savage’s catalog could stand up to artists like Uzi and Yak, the “a lot” rapper argued that numbers don’t lie.

Where all y’all fans be at when these niggas drop albums — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) November 10, 2022

“Where are y’all fans be at when these n***as drop albums?” Savage wrote on Twitter.

It seems like the comments did not sit well with Kodak Black, who shared a lengthy statement on Instagram. Yak explained that he has a lot of respect for what 21 Savage accomplished but did not appreciate contributions to the culture minimized to a conversation about sales.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Kodak Black performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“Homie, that ain’t gangsta,” he wrote. “You n***as know what I done been thru in this shit! Anddd you n***as had a whole consistent run with no hiccups fr and yall 30 years old plusss!”

Yak added that for the entirety of his career until this point, he’s faced numerous stint behind bars. Despite the major hindrance to his growth, there’s no denying that Kodak Black’s gained a strong following, unlike many of his contemporaries.

“Im a yung n***a doing this shit since I came in the game I was in and out of jail! And yall still aint really doing nun to where I gotta catch up,” he wrote. “I’m doing pretty damn good for myself still like I ain’t never been nowhere! Imagined if I didn’t though. But let’s see how this shit go now that I been home and I’m consistent wit this shit.”

No word from 21 Savage surrounding Kodak’s response but the “3AM On Glenwood” rapper has been facing his own fair share of controversy. Over the weekend, the rapper’s comments about Nas sparked an uproar online after he labelled the Queensbridge rapper “not relevant.” Since then, Savage said that his comments were taken out of context.