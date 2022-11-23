Roddy Ricch is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, Feed Tha Streets III. However, he has more bars to let off. This week, the rapper joined Funk Flex for his latest freestyle where he laid down some bars to Jay-Z’s hit record, “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” produced by none other than the Neptunes.

Roddy doesn’t hesitate to remind everyone of his accomplishments, including the gargantuan success of “The Box.” Subsequently, he firmly pushes back against the notion that he fell off with details of his luxurious lifestyle, from foreign cars to an endless amount of designer drip. “Wrappin’ all these diamonds ’round my neck ’cause I’m a narcissist,” he wraps over the funky Neptunes production. “My whip look like darkness, blow me like a cartridge.”

The new freestyle comes shortly after first-week sales projections of Feed Tha Streets III. The rapper is expected to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 this week with 35K units. If the projections are correct, then Feed Tha Streets III will serve as Roddy Ricch’s third top-10 album of his career and second within the span of a year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Roddy Ricch is seen as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Farone/Getty Images)

Ahead of the album’s release, Roddy Ricch literally fed the streets. The rapper teamed restaurants in L.A., Portland, and Houston’s to hand out free meals to fans.

In addition to feeding the streets, he recently wrapped up his stint alongside Post Malone on the Twelve Carat tour. The tour closed out in Roddy’s hometown of Los Angeles on Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 15th and 16th, just before the album dropped.

Check out Roddy Ricch’s freestyle on Funk Flex over Jay-Z’s “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. Did Roddy Ricch do justice to the beat?

Quotable Lyrics

I’m where I afford to be, Bitch, ain’t no recordin’ me

Out in Portugal, I don’t speak no Portuguese

But she know get on her knees

I’m Black Jesus in my city, n***a

I was seein’ Ps way before the CDs, n***a