50 Cent is hardly the person you want to square off with on the Internet. The rapper is relentless in his trolling, no matter who it is. The latest person who's wound up in the crosshairs of Fif's jokes is Madonna. Just a week ago, the rapper clowned an Instagram post of the pop star, which she later responded to with a photo of Fif warmly embracing her.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

An apology was later issued but Madonna rejected it, claiming that Fif was not genuine. Unfortunately for her, that means that there's no stopping 50 Cent. The rapper already targeted her in one post where he roasted her over her age. Now, he's declared "The Purge," presented by G-Unit Films and Television.

Fif dropped off a theatrical trailer inspired by The Purge with clips of Madonna's recent post, along with his own color commentary. "Her feelings were hurt," he says as she says, "You didn't hurt my feelings." "You took it personally," he added.

"The Purge Begins now," he wrote. "hey is there a age limit for this kinda shit man,i’m asking for a friend."

So far, we haven't heard from Madonna but it seems like she, too, will respond in some sort of manner. Earlier today, Fif shared a slew of photos of women who were bent over underneath their bed, similar to Madonna's OG post, as he attempted to turn #LikeAVirgin63 into a viral challenge.

We'll keep you posted on this back-and-forth. Check out 50 Cent's post below.